Across the Valley, people react to Biden becoming preside-elect

Several people from both sides shared their reactions with 33 News Saturday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Across the country, people are reacting to Joe Biden being named president-elect. Here in the Valley, it’s no different.

Several people from both sides shared their reactions with 33 News Saturday night.

People who voted for Joe Biden say they are happy with the election results, while people who voted to re-elect President Donald Trump say they are disappointed with the election’s outcome.

For Biden supporters, Saturday’s news is something they’ve been hoping to hear for months.

“We’ve been doing honk and waves throughout the election time and decided to do one more honk and wave to show our support,” said Carol Miralia, a Biden supporter.

Outside the Mahoning County Democrat’s Headquarters Saturday afternoon, it was like a party.

“I’m feeling very happy and very confident, and I’m just here to help celebrate the victory,” said Kristen Pitts, another Biden supporter.

Biden supporters say they’re hopeful for the next four years.

“I’m just elated. When I heard the news, I welled up with tears. I had goosebumps, just thrilled that we’re going to go in a different direction,” Pitts said.

Just down the street at the Mahoning County Republican Headquarters, the mood was different. The doors were locked and the building was dark.

“I’m disappointed,” said Tonia Crown, a Trump supporter.

Many Trump supporters say they wish the results were different.

“I’m shocked. I have a hard time believing, in some of the state, the votes went the way they did. I thought it would be at least closer. In some states, I really thought Trump would have pulled over and won them,” Crown said.

But both Democrats and Republicans say they have one thing in common.

“I’m very happy that the election is over. We’ve had a lot of things going on. I’m really glad this is all over. We can all breathe,” said Kim Carolyne, a Biden supporter.

Both sides said they are ready to have the country heal.

“People who were Trump supporters, I hope they don’t go misbehaving. You take the loss and you move forward. If Biden wins, he’s our president and that’s who we have for the next four years, and you need to support whoever is leading this country,” Crown said.

33 News spoke with several other Trump supporters who didn’t want to go on camera.

We also reached out to the Trumbull County Republican Party for reaction, but we have not heard back from them yet.