(WKBN) — In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision, many will be expressing their views through protest.

While the First Amendment protects your right to do so, police and other government officials are allowed to place restrictions on the exercise of speech rights.

According to The American Civil Liberties Union ACLU, your rights are strongest in traditional public forums like streets, sidewalks and parks.

Private property owners can set rules for speech on their property. In public spaces you have the right to photograph anything in plain view, but owners on private property may set rules related to photography or video.

ACLU says you don’t need a permit to march in the streets or sidewalks as long as marchers don’t obstruct car or pedestrian traffic. If you don’t have a permit, officers can ask you to move to the side to let others pass for safety reasons.