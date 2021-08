SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Police were on scene of an accident on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday evening.

Turnpike traffic was at a standstill while troopers were on scene. The accident happened near Springfield Township, near mile marker 236/8, which is close to the Mahoning Valley Service Plaza.

OSP did not confirm what caused the accident, but it happened in the westbound lanes.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.