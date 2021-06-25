Accident sends 33 News reporter to hospital in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The reporter that covers Trumbull County for 33 WYTV News was hospitalized earlier Friday after her station car was in an accident in Warren.

Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley was hurt but is expected to recover.

This story is hard for us to tell because Nadine isn’t just our colleague and co-worker, she’s our friend and a member of our work family.

The accident happened at the corner of East Market Street and Eastland Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Nadine was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

She was driving a WYTV station car at the time.

According to police, the station car was rear-ended by a box truck and pushed into another car in front of it.

It is unknown at this time if any charges will be filed.

Tonight, all of us here at WYTV and our sister station WKBN are thinking about Nadine Grimley and wishing her a speedy recovery