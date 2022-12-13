SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A part of Beard Road is closed until further notice after a vehicle struck a bridge in Springfield Township.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bridge on Beard Road over the turnpike was struck by a commercial vehicle.

The turnpike lanes under the bridge have reopened.

This is the same bridge that sustained damage in a crash earlier this year.

OSP could not confirm if there were any injuries.

The bridge will remain closed until it’s inspected for damage Wednesday morning.