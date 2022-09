LIBERTY TWP., Ohio – An accident involving two cars caused traffic to back up on State Route 11 on Sunday.

Traffic was backed up to mile marker 47 but was clearing up as of 5:30 Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a black SUV in the southbound left lane lost control and forced a red car into the guardrail near the Belmont Avenue exit.

Only minor injuries have been reported.

Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.