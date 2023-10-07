COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — An accident on state Route 14 in Columbiana County led to one person’s arrest Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., troopers were called to a crash on state Route 14 between Columbiana and East Palestine.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver was speeding when they lost control and crashed. Upon investigation, troopers found the driver to be under the influence, leading to a charge.

The road was closed while crews worked to clean up the crash but has since reopened.

The driver was not hurt.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.