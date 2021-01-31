Tractor trailer accident closed part of I-80 in Mercer County, lanes reopened in both directions

The tractor trailer was hauling cars traveling west and ended up in the eastbound lanes

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – Interstate 80 near mile marker 12 is closed in both directions due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer was hauling cars traveling west and ended up in the eastbound lanes.

According to officials, there were only minor injuries.

East and westbound lanes were closed from exit four in Hermitage to exit 15 in Mercer. As of 10 a.m., eastbound traffic was moving slowly past, the left lane is expected to be closed at least until 11 a.m., according to PSP.

Both westbound lanes are have since reopened.