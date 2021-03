It happened after 4 p.m. near Pasadena Avenue and Birch Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a one-car accident Sunday afternoon, blocking off a road.

It happened after 4 p.m. near Pasadena Avenue and Birch Street.

The car hit a pole. It is unknown how many people were in the car or if there were any injuries.

Police closed Pasadena Avenue for a short time.

Police have not confirmed what caused the accident.