Victim identified in fatal high-speed crash in northern Trumbull County

One person was thrown from the car when it went airborne and rolled over

JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim in a fatal crash in Trumbull County early Monday morning.

The accident happened around 4:49 a.m. near the intersection of Ridge Road and State Route 88 in Johnston Township.

Highway Patrol said a 2016 Dodge Challenger was speeding on Route 11 north, going over 100 miles per hour at times.

“On Route 11, one of my troopers checked them at a high rate of speed. We never even got close to the vehicle. They lost sight of him, and here he had turned on Ridge Road from Route 5 and ultimately ended in the accident,” Lt. Brian Vail said.

Investigators said the driver got off at Ridge Road and lost control. The car went airborne, rolled over and knocked down a tree.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Demetrius Nored, of Youngstown, was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ridge Road was closed north of Route 88 but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.