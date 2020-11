According to Mahoning County OSHP, injuries are non life-threatening

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Highway Patrol had Mahoning Avenue closed off after an accident involving three cars in North Jackson Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Spitzer Chevrolet.

According to Mahoning County OSHP, injuries are non life-threatening. Two people were transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center.