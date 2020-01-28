Charges possible for driver in I-680 NB in Youngstown

Traffic is moving freely again on Interstate 680 in Youngstown following a crash Tuesday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police said charges are possible following a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 680 in the city.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the northbound ramp for the 711 Connector.

Police say the driver involved had to be given a dose of the overdose-reversing drug, naloxone, after crashing his car into a concrete retaining wall.

No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was hurt.

Traffic was held up in the area for a while until the wreck could be cleared.

