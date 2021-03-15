Accident backing up traffic near Mahoning Avenue Bridge construction Local News People are being directed to get off the freeway until the accident is cleared by: WKBN Staff Posted: Mar 15, 2021 / 06:00 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 15, 2021 / 06:00 PM EDT Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Interstate 680 southbound is currently backed up in Youngstown. An accident happened near the bridgework on the Mahoning Avenue Bridge. People are being directed to get off the freeway until the accident is cleared. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle