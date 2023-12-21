AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After fund-raising the last four years, a construction project is about to get underway for the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown.

New equipment has been arriving at the school this week that will eventually become a new playground and recreation area for the students who have special needs.

The project is part of a $1 million expansion that will be taking shape behind the school.

“It’s really grown a lot more than we even expected. So, we’re looking to break ground in the spring, and they said it’s just the several weeks and they will have it all installed,” said Principal Gine Symske,

Administrators hope to have the new equipment ready for use by students before the next of this school year.