Accessibility addition to local man’s home for birthday doubles as veteran’s tribute

Phillip Floyd's birthday happens to be the day before National Vietnam Veterans Day

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – National Vietnam Veterans Day became a holiday in 2012 to honor the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

One Warren man was welcomed home with a surprise birthday present that doubled as a tribute to his time serving his country.

Kim Floyd wanted to give her husband Phillip, who is a Vietnam veteran, a special present for his birthday, which is also the day before Vietnam Veterans Day.

“I wanted to give him something that he remembers by because he deserves it, and all veterans deserve it,” she said.

Phillip is also suffering through late-stage Parkinson’s disease and doesn’t show emotions very well. Still, he was grateful for his wife’s present.

“It’s hard for him to get around with the Parkinson’s and everything, but when he came in, you know, he was… he was emotional,” Kim said.

“It was a very pleasant surprise that she went through all of that trouble because it was Vietnam Veterans Day,” Phillip said.

Kim and Phillip recently received an addition to their home that allows Phillip to sleep in a bed and take a shower on his own for the first time in nearly two decades.

“He hasn’t really slept in a bed for over 20 years because he hasn’t been able to get up stairs. So we went through the VA, through the grant, and we were able to get a grant to put an addition on,” Kim said.

“You can just walk into the shower and turn it on and get a nice, warm shower going on,” Phillip said.

Vietnam Veterans Day is a newer holiday and Kim hopes other veterans know that their time of service is appreciated.

“There’s too many veterans that need to be recognized and I’m glad that we do actually have Vietnam Veterans Day,” Kim said.

Welcome home, Phillip!