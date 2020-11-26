Academic Distress Commission approves new strategic plan for Youngstown Schools

The plan will guide the Youngstown Schools through its academic work for the next 10 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City Schools this week announced a new strategic plan and tentative contract with its teachers union.

The Academic Distress Commission approved the plan, which will guide the Youngstown Schools through its academic work for the next 10 years.

Click here to read the 47-page document.

The tentative contract is the first such agreement in seven years. It includes pay raises, though the details weren’t released.

CEO Justin Jennings said he hopes it’s enough to keep teachers from leaving the Youngstown Schools.

