ABC Water District starts talking solutions to flooding problem

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Frustrated homeowners took their flooding concerns to local leaders again.

The ABC Water District held another meeting Wednesday to talk about changes that need to be made to prevent flooding in Austintown, Boardman and Canfield.

People living in Boardman and Canfield are still upset about the flooding they saw two weeks ago.

"This has been going on since the '50s. Are there really solutions? Because I'm not seeing it," one resident said.

Wednesday's meeting allowed the ABC Water District to start taking steps to look into the problem.

Flood monitors and weather stations that can provide information to the weather service in Cleveland are coming. The district will also do a study of the flooding.

"Honestly, I think ABC District is trying to explain what we want to do with the funds that are coming in, why it's needed and, hopefully, we can try to fix some of the problems in the area," Keith Rogers said.

Many people shared their stories of the recent flooding.

The ABC Water District reminded them it wants to manage stormwater and improve it, but it has no control over sanitary lines.

Residents are frustrated, saying there's plenty of talk but when the weather dries up, so does the action.

The next step is to get the study done and see what's possible.

"I'm excited because it's the start of a big initiative to fix and develop stormwater infrastructure," Jason Loree said. "It's been going on for a while but now we can start. I just want to actually make improvement and make it better."

At Wednesday's meeting, they also mentioned the Valley's storm a couple of weeks ago may be ruled part of the storm that caused tornadoes near Dayton. That would qualify Boardman, Canfield and Poland for more federal help financially.