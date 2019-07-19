ABC Water District chooses engineering company to devise flooding plan

Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree said they want the plan to be as cost-effective as possible

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The ABC Water District has decided CT Consultants will be the engineering company to devise a plan to deal with flooding problems in Poland, Boardman and Canfield.

CT Consultants is the first company the joint water district will negotiate with to design a comprehensive stormwater master plan.

According to Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree, the plan is to start talking with company officials next week.

In a statement sent to us Thursday night, Loree said, in part, “The district is going to sit down and negotiate terms for cost and what their responsibilities will be with CT Consultants…I’m hoping we can get this moving forward quickly and efficiently.”

Loree said they want the plan to be as cost-effective as possible.

If the water district is not happy with the cost or process, it will negotiate with its second choice.