The word "Free" was etched across the side of the crate the puppy was in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden is asking for help from the community after a puppy was found abandoned in the freezing rain Monday evening.

The puppy was found in a crate along Oxford Avenue on Youngstown’s north side around 6 p.m.

The word “Free” was etched across the side of the crate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mahoning County Dog Warden at 330-740-2205 or by emailing ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.org.