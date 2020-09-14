Youngstown Fire responds to abandoned former Kroger building fire

The building used to be a Kroger's supermarket that closed in 1982

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown firefighters were called to an abandoned building on the city’s south side early Monday morning.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. for smoke coming out of a building on East Laclede Avenue. The building used to be a Kroger’s supermarket that closed in 1982.

Firefighters say they found some cardboard boxes inside that were burning and that it’s currently under investigation.

In early August, First News had a report that this building had become an illegal dumping site. In that report, Youngstown’s Blight Remediation Superintendent Mike Durkin told us the city would like to demolish the building but couldn’t afford to.