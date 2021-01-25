AAA reminding workers to use their vacation days

The organization says now is the best time to go ahead and plan out your vacation time for the year

(WYTV) – Tuesday is the American Automobile Association’s Plan for Vacation Day.

The pandemic has stalled travel for most of us, but AAA wants to remind people to use their vacation days.

They recommend planning ahead and taking extra precautions if you are going to travel.

Exploring sites and parks in your own town or region can also be a good option.

“It’s a great tool to keep your dreams alive during this time. If you’re not ready to book yet, just to know what’s coming down the road and what’s coming this year,” said Marita Williams, a AAA manager.

AAA has seen a big drop in people traveling overall, but trips to national parks have increased.