(WKBN)- AAA expects more than 115 million people to travel more than 50 miles during the 10-day holiday travel period. It’s an increase from last year, which was the second-highest year-end travel forecast since 2000.

They also expect most people will be hitting the road, with about 108 million driving. However, air travel has grown in popularity this year, about 7-point-5 million people will fly to their destinations surpassing the 2019 record of 7.3 million. This makes sense, as reports show airfare also has decreased.

So what does this mean for you? It means you need to prepare to avoid any delays in getting to your holiday plans.

“Their top three calls for rescues are lockouts, dead batteries, and flat tires. So if you can take your car to an approved auto car facility and have it checked before you head out on the road, you’ll be doing yourself a huge favor,” said Lynda Lambert of AAA East Central.

For those driving, here are some tips on when the best and worst times are to leave. On December 23 it’s best to get on the road before 10 in the morning. The worst time is between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

AAA says you’ll find minimal traffic on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

However, if you plan to leave the days following Christmas Day, it’s best to get on the road anytime before noon.

There are a lot of you who might be driving to visit family, and you may notice the price at the pump has gone down.

The price of gas in northeast Ohio has continued its trend of declining, falling 9 cents from last week. Consider it an early Christmas gift. The average price in Youngstown hovering around $2.82.

AAA says that the decreased price is because the cost of oil is struggling to stay above $70 per barrel.

The national average is lower 22 cents than last month, 12 cents lower than this time last year. But, will we see these prices stick around as millions of people will hit the roads for Christmas and New Year’s?

“Crude oil prices stay down we can see gasoline prices following suit, probably through the end of the year,” Lambert said.

For those of you flying, AAA recommends getting to the airport 2 hours before your flight. If parking, keep valuables at home, and double-check that you locked your doors.