YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Becoming a foster parent might be something you or your family have considered. Mahoning County Children Services is in need of loving homes for the hundreds of kids in the foster care system.

While false information travels around about fostering and adopting children, MCCS has shared some of the common misconceptions about adopting or fostering.

The biggest myth they come across from people interested is that they don’t think they are qualified to adopt – which usually is not the case.

“People don’t realize – or maybe – again a myth that, ‘Oh I can’t do – I can’t become a foster person because I’m a certain age, or I don’t have a certain income, or I don’t own my own home,'” said Jennifer Kollar with MCCS.

Another thing prospective foster parents say is they don’t want to have to say goodbye and let the child go. Current foster parents say what is important is giving children love and affection during what may be the worst times in their lives.

These are just some of the things that will be discussed in their first-ever virtual zoom informational session.

It will cover everything you’d need to know about becoming a licensed foster or adoptive parent.

The goal is to make it friendly, but still informative.

“We want people to you know, ask questions. You know, what have you always wanted to know about fostering, but maybe were afraid to ask. This will be the forum to do that,” said Kollar.

Here is also where you can ask those questions to a current foster parent alongside the Children Services team and get a taste of what the process is like.

Kollar said the most important trait a foster parent can have is patience and to have a welcoming home to a child.

The information session will be held on Tuesday, March 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You do need to register to attend. and can do so at jennifer.kollar@jfs.ohio.gov or call 330-941-8888.