BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Diedrich 70 Kilo Coffee Roaster, made in Ponderay, Idaho, is one of the largest coffee roasters in Ohio. You’ll find it at Steel Valley Brew Works in Boardman’s Southern Park Mall.

As the sun was setting Friday evening over Steel Valley Brew Works, the sound of 80 pounds of raw coffee beans being readied for roasting was available for anyone to hear and smell inside the Southern Park Mall. Owner Josh Langenheim believes it is the only roastery inside a mall.

“We love to show people the process, that’s why you’ll notice the entire room is completely glass and open. Again, we’re in a shopping center because we want to show people our craft. We’re very proud of it,” Langenheim said.

The bags of beans stacked against the back wall come from various parts of the world — Columbia, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico.

“We have started the roasting process of that next batch of Smokey Hollow,” Langenheim said.

Smokey Hollow is one of 26 types of coffees made in the Brew Works roaster. To make sure the beans are roasting properly, there’s a spoon Langenheim can pull from the machine for checking.

“See how we’re now getting into the browning part? We’re starting to get a little bit of that smoke off there. That’s what we want,” Langenheim said.

The entire process is computerized for easy consistency.

“So if you enjoy this Smokey Hollow, whether you get it this week, next week or a year from now, it’s the exact same coffee,” Langenheim said.

After about 12 minutes of roasting, the beans are done.

“This is our fresh-roasted coffee. It doesn’t get much fresher than that,” Langenheim said.

The beans come out at 450 degrees but are cooled to room temperature in 25 seconds. They’re a rich, dark brown and will be used for espresso. They’re cleaned of pebbles and twigs before being dropped into large pails and left to sit for 24 hours. The entire process takes 15 minutes.

On Friday, 3,000 pounds of beans were roasted — enough to supply the brew house, all the Stone Fruit Coffee shops and a few outside clients for a week. But the roaster could make 8 million pounds a year, and Langenheim hinted that he’d like to push it.

“I have the ability again with that 8 million pounds yearly, I could probably produce enough coffee for the entire state of Ohio should we get those accounts,” Langenheim said.

Langenheim likes to roast a Tapushagata blend. He buys the beans directly from a farm in El Salvador. He calls it an elite, rare blend — something you won’t get anywhere else.