WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local nonprofit organization is in need of cold weather gear for its annual coat giveaway.

The Warren Family Mission says it plans to help anywhere from 300 to 400 people at the distribution. Organizers are looking for new or gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves to help people stay warm this winter.

“If you could just clean out your closet and find it in your heart to help someone in need this winter,” said Dominic Mararri of the Warren Family Mission. “You know we could definitely use it here at the Warren Family Mission.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Warren Family Mission on Tod Avenue through October 20. The coat giveaway will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on October 27.

Last year it was able to give 500 people coats before winter.