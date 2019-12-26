A traditional holiday dinner is three decades in the making in Warren

When they started, Polivka says they were serving roughly 70 people, now they serve nearly 400

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A free holiday dinner at Aulizio’s Banquet Hall in Warren started 31 years ago by Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka.

When they started, Polivka says they were serving roughly 70 people.

Now, they serve nearly 400 every year.

“It’s for anyone that’s alone or in need either financially or emotionally. If they lost a loved one or if they’re divorced, we try to open it up to everyone in the community on Christmas Day,” said Polivka.

He says they hold this event every year and expect to continue the tradition in the future.