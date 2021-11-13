‘A sense of pride that we all need’: Warren organizations spruce up the city

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is sprucing up the City of Warren.

About 20 volunteers came together to tidy up the city Saturday. Gardeners and volunteers spent the morning cleaning out weeds and mulching the Garfield Community Garden.

“We want to encourage community engagement. Coming out of COVID-19, just wanting to just bring that community closer together to help clean up what’s in the neighborhood,” said Christian Bennet-Mosley with the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

He said they teamed up with Garfield Community Gardens and BrightView, an outpatient drug treatment center in Warren, for the event.

“When we can partner with organizations such as BrightView and get outside of our offices and do community work, it just shows residents and the community people that we work with that the work is genuine,” said Myles Ray with TNP.

Ray said they’ve done several events like this in the past few years and they hosted a similar event on Earth Day, which was they first community event back since the pandemic.

Their goal was to end the year on a positive note.

“It gives us a sense of pride that we all need and we talk about the Warren pride, the Raider pride and the pride of the community and when you come out in your own community and see the beautification that’s going on, it give the kids, the youth and the community a sense of pride and hope,” Ray said.

TNP is continuing to look for solutions in the community but instead of asking for them, they’re taking charge. The group is trilled to bring outside organizations together to help out.

“It takes a community to make a community great again and that’s what we’re here for,” said Allie Bova with BrightView Health.