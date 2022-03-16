BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – It was two years ago Saturday — March 12, 2020 — that the West Branch girls basketball team realized the seriousness of COVID-19. They were on the floor, warming up for the semi-finals of the state tournament when their game, season and dreams came to a screeching halt.

Now at one end of the West Branch gym is a large plaque honoring the 2020 girls basketball team for being final four champions — a term which up to this point had never been used before.



“But we just felt with this 2020 team, that they deserved a little bit better honor because of the difficulty of not getting a chance to play it on the court,” said Coach Walt Deshields.

Deshields has coached the West Branch girls for 17 years and coached the 2020 team, which was led by six seniors who had played together since they were 13 — going undefeated in seventh and eighth grades.

“And I think a really important thing was in seventh grade, our 2015 team went to the state. And so they were younger girls, looking up to the varsity players, going down to Columbus,” he said.

“I think they really got that dream at that time that we can do this as a group, too.”

Hannah Ridgway was one of the seniors.



“Going undefeated all through middle school really gave us hope, and people throughout the community even told us, ‘You guys are going to state one day,'” she said.

And that prophecy proved true. They went through the 2020 regular season with just three losses, following it up with district and regional championships.

Carly Scarpitti was the point guard and remembers how state championship week began.



“In practice, we had like media coming in, like reporters everywhere, so we felt like we’re being treated like royalty. It was really fun,” she said.



The week also started with the first cases of COVID-19 being reported in Ohio. Coach Deshields first became concerned when his athletic director called on Tuesday.

“And they were going to limit our tickets because of COVID. It was new to us. It was not even hardly mentioned before that,” Deshields said.



“We all had those expectations of the big crowd, this huge arena, everyone’s cheering, it’s really loud. It’s exciting, and just not to have that, I think we were all so disappointed,” Scarpitti said.



A rally was held on Wednesday after which the team left for Columbus by way of charter bus. The accompaning police escort went on for eight miles — all the way through Alliance. On the bus, the players huddled together and traded tickets.



“Some people were like, ‘I’m only having two people come, so like other people can have my tickets,’ so we were just like figuring all of that out, and it was just like a big mess,” Scarpitti said.

In his hotel room that night, Coach Deshields watched TV.

“And ESPN came on and said the NBA was going to shut down, and that was the first thought, like, ‘Oh boy, we could be in trouble tomorrow,'” he said.



Chase Evans covered the game for WKBN. When he arrived at St. John Arena, he stopped and talked with the TV crew who would be broadcasting the game.



“And one of the first things I hear from one of those guys is, ‘This game’s not going to happen today,'” he said.

West Branch was facing Dayton Carroll. They posed for a picture at center court and then they were allowed to take the floor and warm up. Evans decided to tape it.

“The only reason I did that, I shot all this footage of people beforehand, because I knew it wasn’t going to happen,” he said.



Peyton Alazaus was the team’s leading scorer and was among the West Branch seniors who took the court to warm up.



“We got called back to the locker room two or three times, and Coach Deshields was being called over. And it was just weird because the warm-up wasn’t going how it usually went,” Alazaus said.



“We’re probably about five minutes or six minutes into the warm-up and OHSAA officials — Jerry Snodgrass and his group — called me and the other coach from Dayton Carroll over to a room there in the corner of St. John’s. I knew going over there, something’s wrong,” Deshields said.



“But they said in the next day, starting today or tomorrow, a lot of things are going to happen, and you’re going to probably understand this a little bit more, but we’re going to have to cancel the game. And they said, ‘Do you want us to make the announcement on the speakers in the gym, or what do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘No, I want to take my team down to the locker room and let them know myself,'” Deshields recalled.



“We all huddled in the locker room, and we’re like, ‘Oh shoot, something is, like, clearly wrong here,’ and I just remember him saying, ‘They’ve canceled the tournament,’ and that was all he had to say. And it was just a whole mess of emotions,” Scarpitti said.



“And I think everyone started crying. It was such a sad time, especially for us seniors. That was the last time we going to play with all those girls,” Ridgway said.

“I remember Peyton Alazaus was standing next to me, and I was just crying and was such so disappointed. I was like, ‘I was never going to get to play with you again,'” Scarpitti said.

“It was one of the most difficult things that I had to do as a coach, to get them in the locker room and let them know they couldn’t play,” Deshields said. “The seniors certainly broke down. I mean, you can imagine that journey that they had all those years. It was very difficult. It was a very intimate moment in that locker room — a lot of hugs, a lot of crying, a lot of why?”



“‘Cause all we wanted to do was just play again as a team together, and we can’t do that anymore, so obviously we’re really sad,” Scarpitti said.

The emotions from the locker room carried over into the parking lot as the West Branch girls were consoled by their families. As one last gesture of unity, they posed for a picture with Dayton Carroll before getting back onto the bus for the ride home.

They stopped in Mansfield to eat, where the charter bus that had kept them united broke down. They waited two hours for another to pick them up.



“And we definitely didn’t get home until very late,” Scarpitti said. “We just wanted the day to be over with. We had enough.”

The 2020 West Branch girls basketball season was well-documented through pictures and highlights. The plaque on the gym wall helps. But two years removed — for those who were part of it — the pain has not eased.

Scarpitti is now majoring in finance at the University of Dayton and is studying this semester in Hawaii.



“It still stings a little whenever the memories come or someone mentions it. It’s just like, ‘Yeah, it sucks. We got unlucky,'” she said.

Alazaus is a starter on the Pitt-Johnstown basketball team.

Ridgway is taking online classes through Arizona State, majoring in accounting. In May, she’s marrying her high school sweetheart.



“But it’s still pretty hard to accept because we totally could have played that game, and we wished we could have,” she said.

Deshields is still the coach at West Branch.

“They’ll never forget that day, and I’m sure it’ll never sit well with them. But I think they can all look back at the fun that they had and the memories that they shared,” he said.