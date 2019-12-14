A Salem business closes its doors

The Almost New Shop closes after running low on money and volunteers

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – For almost 50 years, The Almost New Shop catered to the people of Salem and the Episcopal Church of Our Savior it sat behind.

On Saturday, it closed its doors.

Almost New served as a consignment store where people could see their gently used items.

“It was for the good of the community. People consign things here and get some money out of it, and the church makes a little bit of money out of it,” said volunteer Joe Byler.

But the store wasn’t making much anymore and they were short on volunteers to run it.

“We know that we’re not gonna live forever. We knew this day would come,” said another volunteer Ralph Kane.

Kane started shopping here about 15 years ago and started volunteering the last two years.

He’s the youngest of the bunch at 74-years-old.

To him, Almost New is more than just a consignment shop.

“It’s a place to come and talk to nice people, even before I worked here,” Kane said.

Byler has been volunteering for more than two decades.

“What I’m going to miss the most is just coming here and having something to do for a couple days a week,” Byler said.

But it’s not the store the volunteers will miss the most. It’s the people they’ve gotten to know because of it.

“We know more of them. They’re friends, they’re not just customers, you know. They’re friends of ours,” Kane said.

What’s left in the store will eventually be donated.

As for the volunteers, they’re focused on figuring out the next step.