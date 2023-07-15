SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Supporting those who support us — that was the message on Saturday in Salem as several organizations came together to support the family of 8-month-old Finn Smith. Finn was killed in a serious car crash last month in Goshen Township. On Saturday, his memory was honored with a “Festival for Finn.”

An emotional start as dozens of motorcyclists rode out of Salem, all in honor of the Smith family.

“It’s been a really great comfort. All the people come and support us. It’s really helped us get through a really hard time,” said Becky Smith, Finn’s mother.

Brad and Becky Smith lost their son in June following a serious three-car crash in Goshen Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car traveling on Middletown Road failed to yield and hit a truck. The truck then crashed into the Smiths’ car head-on. Finn was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

“When we heard the tragic news, we had to help out, come together with three other organizations to give to the family,” said Craig Murphy with the 330 Motorcycle Enthusiasts.

Murphy says Becky has helped with the group’s T-shirts in the past. Saturday was their chance to give back.

“Becky always gives back. She cuts the cost in half, that’s her donation to your cause. We’ve been using her now for a couple of years and like I said, when we heard the tragic news, we knew we had to help out,” Murphy said.

“I’ve made shirts for so many causes and then to be the cause is just this weird twist,” Becky said.

With help from the 330 Motorcycle Enthusiasts and other groups, the VFW Post 892 hosted the Festival for Finn.

“We’re doing the Poker run, destination ride to Portage Lake and then we have bounce houses, face painting, sidewalk chalk. All donations are going to the family for little Finn,” said Douglas Brannon, commander of the VFW Post 892.

John Burford, the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash, also came out to support the Smiths.

“We’re supporting them because we both [were] violated by, you know, someone who didn’t stop,” Burford said. “I pray for all of them. The woman that hit us, the Smiths, and they’re praying for me too.”

The Smiths say the love and support from the community has helped them through this difficult time.

“This is an incredibly hard time but you know, just having all these people come out here and do this for us makes it a little bit easier. It’s nice to know in these hard times for us that there are people there for us who support us, care for us and love us,” Brad said.

Rebecca Yoder faces charges stemming from the crash. She pleaded not guilty earlier this month to vehicular homicide and failure to yield. She’s due back in court on July 26.