CANFIELD, Oh – Old North Church in Canfield is gearing up for the holiday season and attendance is through the roof. Pastor Nick Gatzke says post-COVID, the numbers have skyrocketed and people have a lot of big life questions during this time of year. He says those questions create the perfect opportunity to engage with worshippers every week at Old North.

With a hectic season coming up, depression and maybe the loss of a loved one over the past year might have you looking for answers. Pastor Nick Gatzke says families of all ages and sizes attend Old North Church from elementary school kids to the elderly.

This year you can head to two services on Christmas Eve at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and one on Christmas Day at 10:00 a.m. Old North Church also live streams services every Sunday at OldNorthChurch.org.

Stop by Old North Church at 7105 Herbert Road in Canfield and see if you can find a new place to worship this holiday season.