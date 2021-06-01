A look across Trumbull County with WYTV’s new evening co-anchor Aaron Deane

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s no secret that our Valley is full of interesting things and people. This week on 33 WYTV News, we’re introducing you to our new evening co-anchor, Aaron Deane. He’ll be in different communities throughout the week, sharing things he finds interesting.

On Tuesday, he was exploring Trumbull County. Here’s his account of what he found.

Growing up, I was heavily involved in the arts, from singing to acting. Who knew that I could find those same activities to enjoy now all throughout the county? I’m told I moved here at the perfect time to enjoy them all.

“Aaron, we are so excited that you’re here! You’re here at the beginning of summer. We have all these outdoor experiences,” said Beth Carmichael, executive director of Trumbull County Tourism.

Carmichael and Sunrise Entertainment’s Ken Haidaris were Deane’s tour guides for the day.

“The people are wonderful here,” Haidaris said.

His first stop was the Warren Community Amphitheatre.

“This is an amphitheater where every Saturday night and some Fridays, we have concerts here. We have a lot of tribute bands,” Haidaris said.

Now, with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, Haidaris said the community has a lot to look forward to.

“When you come here on a Saturday night, the gates open at 5. This lawn is full of people. I call it a big class reunion because people listen to music, talk to people and have an adult beverage,” Haidaris said.

“I think as a new person coming into our community, I think you are going to feel the open arms and every being so welcoming, wanting to help you, wanting to make sure you got what you need and what you want. We will always have opinions and suggestions,” Carmichael said.

Some other places and things Carmichael suggested to check out include the Packard Music Hall and the Packard Concert Band, the Trumbull Art Gallery and the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra.

Deane also checked out the Robins Theatre, a place the 33 WYTV News family is no stranger to.

“Len Rome and Jim Loboy from the morning show did ‘The Odd Couple’ here before we closed,” Haidaris said.

And just like the amphitheater, audiences can look forward to just about anything.

“Music, plays, we have a ballet studio here. Anything that fits in this theater we will do,” Haidaris said.

In Trumbull County, the possibilities are clearly endless.

Other than the arts, Deane found it very interesting to learn that Trumbull County is the birthplace of a United States president and the home to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers baseball team, who Deane got to see play their home opener last week.

Follow Deane this week as he travels to other places across the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.