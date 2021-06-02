A look across Columbiana County with WYTV’s new evening co-anchor Aaron Deane

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Have you ever wanted to experience what it’s like in small-town America? Well, you can right here in the Mahoning Valley. Today, we’re continuing to introduce you to our newest co-anchor Aaron Deane and introducing him to the communities we cover. We sent him out to Columbiana County on Wednesday to report on what he finds interesting.

He headed over to Lisbon, which is the county seat for Columbiana County, saying it’s a place where everyone knows their neighbors, the community is top priority and growth is on the horizon.

“What’s Lisbon about? To me, Lisbon is a sense of community. It brings out the best of small-town America,” said Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson.

It’s a village with close to 2,800 people.

“I think we are moving ahead in the right direction. Lisbon has so much to offer,” Wilson said.

From outdoor activities to a microbrewery and even a community theater, there’s much more to come for this close-knit village. The goal is to get people to stay in the area and even get people to move there.

“We have to reinvent ourselves. We have to sell ourselves to people like yourself and show them why this is a good community,” Wilson said.

Recently, the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce, the Columbiana County Park District and the Village of Lisbon created a brochure doing just that.

“It doesn’t have big things but we’ve got a lot of heart and people care about it,” said Marilyn McCullough, with the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I think Lisbon has the potential to become a tourist destination. We’re close to Youngstown and we are midway to Cleveland and Pittsburgh,” Wilson said.

Lisbon may be small but its future is big. The mayor says we can look forward to a more vibrant downtown in the years to come.

“I know I have several new businesses coming in, so more restaurants, more retail outlets,” Wilson said.

But don’t worry, the small-town feel will still be there.

There’s also an old legend that claims Johnny Appleseed planted apple trees all throughout the area. The community has events that celebrate that claim, like the annual Johnny Appleseed Festival. It happens every September and thousands come out for it.

The festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but members of the Chamber of Commerce say it will happen this year!