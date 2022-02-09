A local love story 71 years and counting

(WKBN) — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching — a time to celebrate love and friendship, both old and new. 27 First News sat down with a couple whose love story is 71 years old and counting.

The love between Jean and Lew Rotz is evident as they reminisce over old pictures and memories.

The two met when Lew was 21 and Jean was 19. It was love at first sight.

“I met him in March before my birthday and we were married in October of that year. I didn’t let him get away,” said Jean.

Lew, now 93, lives at the Inn at Poland Way in the memory care unit.

Jean turns 91 next month but doesn’t let anything stop her from visiting him every single day.

“I always know around 11 o’clock Jean will be coming in. They always joke with each other too. It’s nice to see. It’s nice to get to watch them live their love story,” said Jeff Vrabel with the Inn at Poland Way.

Lew and Jean have built quite the legacy.

They have two daughters together, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

“It happened because of the love between us two,” said Jean.

Throughout their marriage, Valentine’s Day has been very special to them.

“He always brought me flowers on Valentine’s Day. Always roses. He always did,” said Jean.

Jean said their marriage has lasted so long because they’ve stayed true to each other. “I would say jump and he would say how high.”

When asked how much he loves Jean, Lew made a heartfelt gesture with his hands.

The two look forward to celebrating even more Valentine’s Days together.