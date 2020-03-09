A little precaution can go a long way to protect yourself from Lyme disease

If you happen to get a tick, make sure you have it removed as soon as possible

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – As we start to see and feel the warmer temperatures of spring, we need to start thinking about bugs, specifically ticks and Lyme disease.

“As we get into spring, there is more prevalence of ticks in the environment,” said Eric Barrett, an educator with the Ohio State University Extension Office. “We really need to start thinking of when the leaves emerge on the trees and grass starts growing, that we are cognizant of where we are walking and whether or not we may be picking up a tick on our clothing.”

People will be enjoying nature more in the next few months, but remember, ticks are waiting to cling onto anything that walks by, even your pets.

“That’s why we say when you go out hiking and go out in nature right now, start to wear long pants, long sleeves and wear light-colored clothing because those ticks will be very apparent on lighter colored clothing,” Barrett said.

If you happen to get a tick, make sure you have it removed as soon as possible.

The OSU Extension Office has a free fact sheet all about ticks and tick-borne diseases.

“It shows about getting tweezers, getting as close to the skin as possible and removing that tick because if you use your fingers to remove that, you’re probably going to squeeze some things from that tick back into your system,” Barrett said.

If you want to have a tick tested for Lyme disease, you can drop it off at the OSU Extension Office.

If you want to talk to someone, there are staff available Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Extension Office in Canfield.