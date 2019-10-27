‘A jack of all trades:’ Springfield Twp. police dog retires

Officer Glenn Corey said Dany was an all-star police dog and a great partner to have during the job

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, a celebration was thrown for a Springfield Township K-9 officer who is retiring.

After years of dedicated service, Officer Glenn Corey is retiring Dany.

The community made sure they went out to show their support. The event had plenty of food and drinks.

Corey said Dany was an all-star police dog and a great partner to have during the job.

“In addition of finding bad guys, we found missing children in his career and missing elderly people. So, he is a jack of all trades,” Corey said.

Corey said any donations from the event will go toward Dany’s replacement, equipment and vehicles.