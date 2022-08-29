YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- In between classes, YSU is making sure students are not bored.

This week there are plenty of campus events happening to kick of the year including ziplining.

Taking to the skies fits the theme of welcome week 2022: Out Of This World. But this is just the start. Other activities planned include puppy palooza and an ice cream social.

The college kids all have smiles on their faces hanging out between classes, and organizers say that welcome week is important for students.

“Helps them learn about resources and also meet new people and just kind of kick back and have fun during their first week,” said graduate student Sophie Heicht.

“They got a lot for the first week because when I got here I got like around COVID. So like we have all this. so now it’s fun,” said sophomore Deron Wells.

The finale is the Penguins home opener football game against Duquesne. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.