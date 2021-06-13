‘A death sentence’: Animal charity says more small pets abandoned at Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity of Ohio says they’ve seen more animals abandoned at Mill Creek Park.

Over the last six months, a ferret, a paralyzed hamster in its enclosure and several guinea pigs have been found.

Most of these animals were found near the boathouse.

Mill Creek Police found a ferret about two weeks ago. He was completely bald and has adrenal disease.

The guinea pigs were left in the snow and lucky enough to be found the same day they were abandoned.

“There are resources out there. People can surrender small animals. Call around to local shelters and see who has availability. Try to re-home if you absolutely can’t keep it. Abandoning an animal is a death sentence,” said Jane MacMurchy, coordinator of Animal Charity.

In Ohio, it is a crime to abandon your pets, but many times, it is impossible to tell who owned the animal.

Animal Charity is working to expand their operation to house small pets — not cats and dogs — on a permanent basis.