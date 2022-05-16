LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A big change happened in Lordstown — the “Ride With Lordstown” sign is gone.

It’s been removed from the sign of the building, now owned by Foxconn. Lordstown Motors is still working in the building.

It put up the “Ride With Lordstown” sign two years ago and replaced a sign which had previously said “The Home of the Cruze.”

But that sign came down after Lordstown Motors bought the building. It’s a prime location for a sign — visibile from the Ohio Turnpike.

We’ll keep watching to see if Foxconn utilizes the space.