(WKBN) – Traci Manning of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society calls it “the toughest job in Youngstown” — being a judge in the best area cookie contest. It’s part of the Historical Society’s Cookie Table and Cocktails event, which takes place this Saturday. The cookie judging happened on Friday and Manning was right, it’s a challenge.

The cookies were plated in a back room of the Tyler History Center while out front, Manning gave the instructions to the 35 volunteer judges.

“We don’t want you to eat too many cookies. It has happened in the past, that’s why there are so many of you here,” she said.

To the back room they went, each judge having been assigned four cookies.

“I’m judging four cookies right now. We have a lemon rosemary, an Amish cookie, a lavender shortbread and a cookies and cream,” said Shawn Carvin with the Trumbull County Landbank.

From those four, they all picked the one they liked best, which was then whittled down to the winners. It was all done one small bite at a time.

Business Journal reporter George Nelson was at the amateur category judging table, which started with 61 cookies, and had to determine the top four.

“You have to try and correct for your biases. I’m not particularly a fan of buckeyes for example. So when I’m eating one of those I have to keep that in mind,” Nelson said.

TV personality Casey Malone, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s Bill Lawson and retired WKBN forecaster Rich Morgan anchored one end of the traditional cookie judging table, where out of 31 cookies, they had to select only one.

“I picked chocolate chip. I thought it was exactly what a chocolate chip cookie should taste like,” Malone said.

Lawson selected the pizzelle.

“This was very light and had a nice balance of anise in it, which I like,” Lawson said.

Morgan has judged all 10 cookie contests. He thought the lemon blueberry was best.

Morgan: “You can’t just judge them by the way they look, that can fool you.”

Reporter Stan Boney: “What else do you judge by?”

Morgan: “Oh, the taste.”

Seventy-eight different bakers submitted — 8,500 cookies in total. All the winners were selected by numbers. The bakers behind the winning numbers will be announced Saturday night.

The event is at the Assumption Social Center on Belle Vista Avenue from 6-10 p.m. Our very own Stan Boney will be the emcee.