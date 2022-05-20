WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends of Kammie Kiser are celebrating her life a week to the day the 19-year-old was murdered at a Warren apartment complex. Her calling hours took place Friday afternoon.

“There are not enough words to describe what a beautiful, beautiful girl she was,” said Clarissa Reichard, Kiser’s mother.

A caring, compassionate young woman who had a strong relationship with God and a deep love for her family and her dog — all phrases Reichard used to describe her daughter.

“She was just very loved, very loved and she’s going to be really missed. Part of my heart and soul were ripped out. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same,” Reichard said.

Kiser was shot and killed in a parking lot at the Warren Heights apartment complex during the early morning hours of May 13. Two others were hurt in the shooting.

One week later, no arrests or charges have been filed in connection with the case.

“I just watched a homicide video this week and there was at least 15 people that I know saw this and knows who shot and nobody’s come forward,” said Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel.

“I just want people to be honest because she would have been honest, Kammie would have been honest,” Reichard said.

A memorial remains outside of her grandparents’ home honoring her life.

On Friday, the community gathered for a funeral service at the Windham Congressional United Church of Christ.

Reichard now wants justice for her daughter, something she says she’ll keep fighting for.

“Even though she can’t speak, I’m going to be her voice and I’m not going to stop until the right people are held accountable,” Reichard said.

Reichard says Kiser always appreciated the small things like a rainbow, something she’s seen every day since her daughter’s passing.

“Every single day since her passing, there’s been a double rainbow and I know that’s her up there in the sky saying it’s OK. It’s a promise that this is gonna be alright, she’s alright and there’s gonna be justice. I believe that’s God’s promise,” Reichard said.