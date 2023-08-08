BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Police were called to La-Z-Boy Furniture just before noon on Sunday for reports of a break-in.

The store manager reported arriving around to the store around 10 a.m., and after a morning sale, discovered that the cash lockbox was missing around 11:45 a.m. While searching for the lockbox, the manager discovered that the lower portion of the front window of the store was broken, according to reports.

Reports state a rock was used to break the window and then three pieces of cardboard were laid over the broken glass for entry.

The store manager estimates that approximately $9,430 worth of cash and customer checks were contained within the stolen lockbox.

Nothing else inside the store appeared to be disturbed, although a dolly was located outside the building and collected as evidence, according to reports.