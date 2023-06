BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An electric company in Boardman that has been open for nearly 100 years is closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post on April 12, Bermann Electric will be closing this fall.

The post reads:

“We are so grateful for the patronage and support from all of you. So if you have a need or a want stop in to see us and support us. We welcome all to stop in and say goodbye.”

The last day for the business is September 30.