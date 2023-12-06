EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the season of giving, and 92-year-old East Liverpool woman Virginia “Gini” Jackson has strived to give back to her community.

Jackson has knocked on the doors of businesses for nearly a year to get donations to raise money for a 22-foot panel Christmas tree. Jackson said that when she saw a similar tree in Columbiana, she had to bring it to her hometown.

“We went over to the basketball games in Columbiana and saw the one come in and thought it was glorious. And I thought, if Columbiana can do it, we can do it,” Jackson said.

Jackson, who is a 1949 graduate of East Liverpool High School, was also the Tri-State beauty pageant queen at Rock Springs Park in Chester, West Virginia that same year. She wants to beautify the downtown area to help it return to prominence.

“I love East Liverpool. That’s my big delight, is East Liverpool, and I’ll work hard to do anything for this city. That’s the reason it’s East Liverpool. I love it,” she said.

Jackson previously raised money for the Christmas lights that hang in the downtown area that is known as The Diamond.

When Jackson first approached the mayor of East Liverpool, Greg Bricker, about the idea, he didn’t even hesitate. Bricker jumped on board.

“Gini’s 92 years old. If she could do it, we all should be doing something to help improve the city,” Bricker said.

Jackson went door-to-door and asked for help from businesses. She woke up daily at 7 a.m. and wondered who would donate to her that day. She said that some people told her no, but most people said yes and donated. Jackson thanked God for protecting her during her journey.

“Believe me, the Lord has his hand on me all the time because I never had an accident. I never got in trouble. I never had a problem,” Jackson said

Bricker said that 15 to 20 businesses donated $10,000. Bricker’s department then donated some of its funds to raise the total to just under $14,000, covering the cost of the tree.

“I think it would be the focal point of downtown. You know, we have a lot of businesses around us that have sprung up in the past couple of years and so just hopefully to attract more people to downtown to support those businesses and lead to more,” Bricker said.

Jackson said her next goal is to help raise money for a hair salon in The Diamond. Bricker is eager to support her in her next endeavor.

“I’m sure Jenny will be calling me and knocking on my door. I have no doubt about that. She stays busy at 92 years old, and I’m sure that she’ll find a project that we can help with,” he said.

Jackson gave everyone involved with the process credit. She said that the people helped make this happen.

“It wasn’t me. I knocked on doors, but it wasn’t me that did it. It was the people who donated. It was the people that generated it. The people deserve that credit,” she said.

The tree will be ordered in a couple of weeks and it will be ready for the 2024 Christmas season.

Gini read us a poem that she wrote as a tribute to East Liverpool. You can watch a video of her reading the poem below.