WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of a $1.9 million grant is coming to Warren for a brownfield site cleanup.

The Trumbull County Land Revitalization Corporation is getting $918,685 in a federal grant from the EPA to clean up the over 28-acre former Diversified Resources site on Refractories Drive NW.

The money is part of the EPA’s Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (MARC) grants.

“By investing in these brownfield sites, we create new opportunities for growth for communities across Ohio,” said Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. “Thanks in part to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this investment will support revitalization efforts critical to the safety and economic success of these communities.”