Issues reported with some 911 lines in Columbiana County communities

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The 911 phone line is down for a couple of communities in Columbiana County.

The cities of Salem and Columbiana reported issues to WKBN on Saturday morning.

In the event of an emergency, Salem residents can call the Salem Police Department at 330-337-7811 or Fire Department at 330-337-3431.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office reports that their 911 lines are working, and if anyone calls 911, it should transfer them to the sheriff’s office. People can also call them directly at 330-424-7255.

In the meantime, they’re working to determine the problem.