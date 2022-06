YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The non-emergency lines and the 911 lines to the Youngstown Police Department 911 Center were down due to a power issue downtown.

All 911 emergency calls were being re-routed to other jurisdictions and then back to emergency cell phones in the YPD 911 Center.

Anyone needing emergency assistance could still contact YPD via 911 but there may have been a short delay as the calls were re-routed.

As of 9 p.m., the lines were back up and running.