911 calls released after woman shot, killed at Austintown apartment complex

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday night, a woman was shot and killed outside of an Austintown apartment complex.

The 911 calls from the incident were released. They help piece together what happened before her death.

She was on the phone with dispatch up until she was shot in the back.

She can be heard telling Steve Green, III, to leave her alone as the dispatcher asks her what apartment she is in.

“Leave me alone. Please Stevie. Leave me alone.”

After that, gunshots can be heard on the call. A witness who also called 911 found her outside in the parking lot.

“Somebody just shot somebody. There were 4 or 5 gunshots,” the witness said.

After the dispatcher asks if she saw anybody shot, the caller said, “Yes, she’s laying in the parking lot.”

Green is in the Mahoning County Jail and is charged with aggravated premediated murder. He is expected to appear in court this week.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.