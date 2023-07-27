LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant was issued for a man after Walmart loss prevention says he walked into a local store and left with over $900 in merchandise.

Officers were notified about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday by loss prevention at the store on Goldie Road about a man known to them who just left with several items, including a lawn mower, two air mattresses, a chain saw and other items worth about $940.

Police spotted the suspected vehicle, a Lincoln MKX SUV, on Belmont Avenue and attempted to pull the driver over as he turned onto Mansell Drive.

Police say the driver, later identified as Michael Miller, 63, of Poland, hit the trunk release on the SUV and officers saw the lawn mower and several items reported stolen from Walmart inside, the report stated.

According to the police report, Miller stopped the vehicle, got out and asked police, “What did I do?”He then got back inside the SUV and took off, driving recklessly through a residential neighborhood and was last seen on Logan Way.

Police say Miller has stolen from Walmart in the past and other retailers in the area.

A warrant for Miller’s arrest was issued on charges of failure to comply.

Miller also has an outstanding theft charge out of Liberty Township that was filed July 10.