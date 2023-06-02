COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana Wine Festival is happening Saturday, and set-up has begun at the Town Center at Firestone Farms.

Attendees can enjoy wine, food trucks, live music and much more. There are nine different Ohio wineries that will be in attendance. The event is from 4-9 p.m.

The group has sold over 500 pre-sale tickets so far. It’s a fundraiser for the Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau, and organizers say it is a wonderful event to raise money and enjoy Columbiana.

“With the profits we make from that … our mission is to promote everything good about Columbia, you know, any events going on through our Facebook, and we have a welcome center in downtown Columbiana,” said Tom Mackall, treasurer at Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau.

Tickets are available for digital purchase for $30 until midnight on Friday and $40 at the gate on Saturday.